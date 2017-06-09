Student Kills Student at Porus High School

A student stabbed and killed another student at Porus High School in Manchester on Wednesday.The victim is 17-year-old Renardo Dixon.

Reports are, about 2:40 yesterday afternoon, Renardo was at school, when he got into a dispute with another student.

The Police say Renardo pulled out a knife, and stabbed the other student. However, the other boy was able to grab the knife from Renardo and stab him in the chest.

The Police were summoned and both boys were taken to hospital where Renardo was pronounced dead.

The other student was treated and released into the custody of the police.

