Search
Home Latest_MA Student Kills Student at Porus High School
school stabbing

Student Kills Student at Porus High School

Jun 08, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A student stabbed and killed another student at Porus High School in Manchester on Wednesday.The victim is 17-year-old Renardo Dixon.

Reports are, about 2:40 yesterday afternoon, Renardo was at school, when he got into a dispute with another student.

The Police say Renardo pulled out a knife, and stabbed the other student. However, the other boy was able to grab the knife from Renardo and stab him in the chest.

The Police were summoned and both boys were taken to hospital where Renardo was pronounced dead.

The other student was treated and released into the custody of the police.

–30–

Previous PostJanieve Russell clocks season best at Rome Diamond League.

Related articles

BOJ_front

BOJ to auction foreign currency to financial institutions.

Jun 09, 2017

Gsat Results

99% of GSAT students placed in High Schools.

Jun 09, 2017

Office-of-Utilities-Regulation-OUR_WL1H-(MSCWN)_White-Pages-LOGO

Island-wide blackout last year cost the economy $340 million – OUR.

Jun 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS