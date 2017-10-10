Supreme Court Employee & Three Others Charged in Connection with Divorce Racket

The police have charged four people — including an employee of the Supreme Court — in connection with an apparent fraudulent divorce racket at the institution.

The employee, 40-year old Camille Whyte, is an acting Court Assistant at the Supreme Court.

Last month, Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, ordered a probe into allegations that documents were being signed fraudulently in the divorce unit of the court.

Head of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, CTOC, Assistant Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, spoke with Nationwide News last evening.

ACP Bailey says the other persons are all males from Manchester and Clarendon. He says CTOC is still investigating the matter to find out if others are involved in fraudulent activities at the Supreme Court.

Last month, employees at the Court withdrew their services after Justice Minister Chuck said there was corruption there. He revealed that divorce decrees were being signed by fake judges, saying it was a scandal of the highest order.

Minister Chuck disclosed that the matter of the bogus divorces had been turned over to the police for investigation. He said because of the frustration in obtaining divorces people have become willing to pay to accelerate the process.

