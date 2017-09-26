Supreme Court Employees Return to Work after Chuck Apology

The strike today by employees of the divorce unit of the Supreme Court has ended.

The workers took action this morning, staging a sit-in. They demanded that Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, apologize for the comments he made last week, claiming they were corrupt.

The employees felt the Minister’s comments were unfair and painted them into a bad light.

Last Friday, Minister Chuck said an investigation was ordered into an apparent fraudulent divorce racket at the Supreme Court. But after meeting with the employees today, he made a conditional apology.

Minister Chuck spoke with our news centre this morning as he was rushing to the Supreme Court for a meeting with the Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, over the strike prompted by his comments last Friday.

He said, at the time, that the Divorce Unit of the Court had been corrupted; citing cases of bogus divorce documents signed by fake judges

Just ahead of the meeting, he told our news centre he had what he described as a “thick file” of fraudulent divorce documents.

Following the meeting, Minister Chuck spoke with members of the media, saying he presented the file to the staff at the court today.

Minister Chuck says he stands by his assertion that there’s corruption in the divorce court system. He says he apologised to the staff who were offended by his comments. But he says that apology doesn’t extend to those members involved in corrupt activities.

He says the employees in the divorce unit suggested that some of the fraudulent documents originated from outside.

Minister Chuck says the employees returned to work after the meeting.

