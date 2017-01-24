Supreme Court to Hand Down Caricel Judgement Today

Supreme Court judge, Justice Leighton Pusey, will today hand down his decision in the case involving Symbiote Investments Limited, which trades as Caricel.

Symbiote is fighting the government, seeking a court order barring it from revoking its mobile spectrum license.

Justice Pusey is expected to hand down his decision at 2:00 this afternoon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness signed the license in September, last year.

Cabinet approved the issuance of the licence, going against the recommendations made by Contractor General Dirk Harrison.

Mr. Harrison raised concerns because of several ‘adverse traces’ found in relation to one of the principals of the company.

He’s criticized the government for granting the license, saying he doesn’t believe its decision was a ‘measured’ one.

The United States government has also raised concerns about the issuance of the license.

US officials have reportedly provided ‘hard evidence’ to the Jamaican government which would make Caricel unfit to own and operate a spectrum license.

It’s understood that this has prompted the Jamaican government to take steps to revoke the license.

