Supreme Ventures Names Two New Board Members

Supreme Ventures Limited, SVL has announced the addition of two new members to its board.

They’re Peter McConnell and David McConnell.

And, another independent, non-executive member, Peter Chin, tendered his resignation.

A statement today from SVL says the men were appointed as Independent, Non-Executive Directors during a Board Meeting yesterday.

Peter McConnell is the Managing Director of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, as well as Chairman of the Linstead Public Hospital and the Jamaica Citrus Protection Agency.

While, David McConnell is the Co-Managing Director and Co-Founder of Select Brands Limited which is a leading wines and spirits company in Jamaica.

Meanwhile…Supreme Ventures thanked Mr. Chin, who’d joined the Board in 2013 for his expertise in establishing the company.

He most recently served as the Chairman of its Audit Committee.

Today’s announcements also follow the resignation of Paul Hoo as Chairman of Supreme Ventures.

It’s not immediately clear what led to his resignation.

Recently, Mayberry Investment Limited denied that it was engaged in a hostile takeover of Supreme Ventures.

