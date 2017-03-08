Supreme Ventures Pumping Capital into Caymanas Track Litd

Caymanas Track Limited (CTL) will receive a facelift over the next five years as new owners Supreme Ventures say they intend to pump well-needed investment into the business to bring it to world class standards.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Chief Operating Officer and head of the company’s newly established Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Brando Hayden, indicated that in the coming years, changes at the track will cover its regulatory processes and the commercial operations.

He says following stakeholder consultation, issues that will be addressed include returning CTL to a family friendly environment, payment of winnings in a timely manner, strengthening security and general renovations.

Hayden says while the previous owners had limited capital to work with, Supreme Ventures intends to take advantage of its ability to pump investment into the business.

SVL officially took control of the track yesterday following over a year of negotiations with the Ministry of Finance.