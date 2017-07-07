Surrender Guns for Cash!

Persons can now surrender illegal guns for cash under the Get the Guns campaign.

This was revealed by National Security Minister, Robert Montague, during his address to the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening. He reported that there has been a 30 percent increase in the seizure of illegal weapons as a result of the latest campaign.

Minister Montague defended the decision to pay persons who surrender illegal weapons.

He’s insisting that law enforcement needs the help of those in the criminal underworld.

The Security Minister also announced that there are to be amendments to the Finger Prints Act. This, to allow the taking of the fingerprint, which the current legislation now defines as including palm and footprint, without a court order.

Minister Montague did not elaborate on the circumstances in which the prints will be taken, by whom and for what purpose.

The Security Minister also announced plans for further amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act to require persons to explain the source of their wealth.

