Suspect Charged for Dexter Pottinger’s Murder

Nationwide News understands the police have charged a man for the murder of popular fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger.

He’s 21-year-old Romario Brown.

Brown, who’s from Stony Hill, St. Andrew, is also called ‘Travis’.

Last year, Brown was charged with another murder, that of Alexia Bepatt, in Mona, St. Andrew.

It’s alleged he was having an affair with the young woman, and that an argument developed during an intimate moment.

He’s accused of strangling her to death, and then stealing her boyfriend’s laptop from the home.

Pottinger’s decomposing body was found at his home in Yarico Place, St. Andrew last Thursday.

He reportedly had multiple stab wounds.

