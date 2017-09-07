Search
Home Crime and Court Suspect Charged for Dexter Pottinger’s Murder

Suspect Charged for Dexter Pottinger’s Murder

Sep 06, 2017Crime and Court 1

Like

Nationwide News understands the police have charged a man for the murder of popular fashion designer, Dexter Pottinger.

He’s 21-year-old Romario Brown.

Brown, who’s from Stony Hill, St. Andrew, is also called ‘Travis’.

Last year, Brown was charged with another murder, that of Alexia Bepatt, in Mona, St. Andrew.

It’s alleged he was having an affair with the young woman, and that an argument developed during an intimate moment.

He’s accused of strangling her to death, and then stealing her boyfriend’s laptop from the home.

Pottinger’s decomposing body was found at his home in Yarico Place, St. Andrew last Thursday.

He reportedly had multiple stab wounds.

–30–

Previous PostNo MoBay Murders Since ZOSO

Related articles

Security Minister Issues Rare Public Rebuke of Police Commissioner

Sep 07, 2017

‘Mt Salem ZOSO a Learning Experience’ – Maj Gen Anderson

Sep 07, 2017

Jamaica Bracing for Hurricane Irma Showers

Sep 07, 2017

  • chikV2Ebola

    A confused clueless bunch !

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS