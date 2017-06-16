Suspect identified in Hanover quadruple killing.

Nationwide News understood that the police have identified a suspect in the murder of a family of four in Kingsvale, Hanover.

Sources in the JCF say the police are close to making a breakthrough in the killing of the family earlier this week.

The brutal murders have shocked the country.

Dead are 60-year-old Curtis Walters, his common law wife, 34-year-old Erica Lesley and their children 17 year old Iyana Walters and 14-year-old Kertina Walters.

Reports are that residents heard explosions some time during the night and called the police.

