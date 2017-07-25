Suspected Murderer Killed in Coronation Mkt Shoot Out

A suspected murderer was today shot dead and a police man shot and injured during a brazen early morning shootout close to Coronation market in downtown Kingston.

A middle-aged vendor was also killed and two other persons injured in the attack.

Head of the police Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the incident happened while the police were conducting patrols in the area at about 9:00 this morning.

She says the suspect was shot dead after he engaged the police in a gun battle.

Superintendent Lindsay says, in total, five persons were shot including one of the police officers. She says a 55-year-old vendor later died of his injuries.

Superintendent Lindsay says the police also seized a Glock seventeen pistol with six rounds of ammunition from the suspected murderer. She says he’s yet to be identified. And the police are withholding the deceased vendor’s identity until his family is notified.

–30–