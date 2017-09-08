SVREL Keeping Most Staff after Restructuring Exercise

Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Limited, SVREL, has announced that it will keep most staff employed by the entity, following the completion of its six-month assessment and restructuring.

SVREL is the sole promoter of Jamaica’s lucrative horse racing industry. They took over the former Caymanas Track Limited in March. SVREL says 321 members of its team have been retained and 19 separated.

Chief Operating Officer, Brando Hayden says the future looks bright following the restructuring.

Mr. Hayden says SVREL is determined to consolidate on its contribution to the local economy.

He says SVREL has conducted a thorough assessment of its operations to ensure efficiency.

