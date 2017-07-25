‘SW St Andrew is a Fight for the Soul of the PNP’ – Crawford

Former East Rural St. Andrew MP, Damion Crawford says the soul of the PNP is at stake in the race to succeed Portia Simpson Miller as Member of Parliament for South West, St. Andrew.

Crawford made the comment in a Facebook post today where he appealed to delegates to support Audrey Smith-Facey over Angela Brown-Burke.

He says the PNP has lost the confidence of the country because some selfish people have been looking out for themselves and believe in power at all cost.

He says those selfish power grabbers in the PNP have moved to sideline others for no valid reason.

Mr. Crawford says Smith Facey needs to win to remind the people that the PNP is about their interest.

Crawford says Mrs. Smith Facey is fully capable of carrying out the job of MP.

In his Facebook post which has so far attracted 250 likes and 89 shares, Crawford noted that of the two candidates Mrs. Smith Facey was the people’s choice in a PNP poll.

He says he’s disappointed at reasons being given by some people about why Mrs. Facey Smith should not be given the opportunity to represent the safest PNP seat in the country in Parliament.

— 30 —