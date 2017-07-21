SW St Andrew Set for July 30 Run-Off

The delegates of the People’s National Party in South West St. Andrew are to select who’ll be their constituency representative through a vote.

A selection conference is to be held on Sunday, July 30.

The contenders will be Councillors Angela Brown Burke, Audrey Smith Facey and Karl Blake. That’s the recommendation of the PNP’s Executive Committee.

The party’s National Executive Council, NEC, is now expected to consider the recommendation on the weekend. The PNP says its Executive Committee decided its position following a special meeting last evening.

It met to determine how to manage the battle to replace former Prime Minister and PNP President, Portia Simpson Miller as Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew.

In a statement last evening, it says the decision was unanimous and came after ‘careful deliberations’. The PNP outlined two developments which it says it had to consider.

Firstly, the endorsement its former leader and MP for the constituency, Mrs. Simpson Miller gave Mrs. Brown Burke on Monday.

Secondly, the Constituency’s Secretary wrote the party’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson, on Monday as well, telling him that the vast majority of its Executive and Officers support Mrs. Simpson Miller’s view that Mrs. Brown Burke — one of the party’s Vice Presidents — is the ‘most suitably qualified person’ to succeed her and carry on her legacy in the constituency.

In an interview last evening on Nationwide @5, Mr. Robinson says those developments had to be taken into account.

He dismissed suggestions that the party’s constitution is being breached.

He also sought to explain the reason the party last month called for persons to indicate their interest in representing the constituency.

Only Councillors Smith Facey and Blake had expressed interest at the time.

The PNP’s NEC is to consider and make a decision on the recommendation of its Executive Committee on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Robinson clarified that Blake is still expected to offer himself for selection. Mr. Blake had said he’d be withdrawing from the race.

However, Mr. Robinson says he’s not received any indication from him that he’s backing out.

