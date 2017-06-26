Tacky Principal Takes Issue with NEI Report

The principal of Tacky High school in Western St Mary, Errol Bascoe, is taking issue with the National Education Inspectorate’s 2015 report.

He says its assessment of the school’ was not comprehensive.

The NEI found that only 5-percent of students passed CSEC Math in 2013. In that year, the school had a fifth form cohort of 2-hundred and 10 students. But only 56 sat the CSEC Math exam. That’s 27-percent of the cohort. Of the 56 who sat Math, only 10 students passed.

However, Mr. Bascoe is boasting about passes in other subject areas which he says were not mentioned in the report.

Mr. Bascoe is admitting that the number of students participating in these subject areas is still low. He says this is because the grade 11 cohort in 2013 came as low GSAT performers.

Mr. Bascoe, who’s been Principal at the school for a decade, says they’ve been working on students’ performance in Math and English.

He says there’re also six reading teachers on staff.

Mr.Bascoe says the teachers are especially employed for the grade seven students who come in with very low GSAT scores in Language Arts.

Meanwhile, the NEI also said the school lacked resources such as textbooks and lab equipment. However, at the time, the school was damaged by fire. Mr. Bascoe says it was the worst time to do an assessment.

-30-