‘Take Hanniford Sentence as a Warning’ – CISOCA

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, CISOCA, is warning child sex abusers to use the sentencing of a Pentecostal pastor on Friday as a lesson.

Fifty-five year old Paul Hanniford was sentenced to 20 years in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Head of CISOCA, Superintendent Enid Ross Stewart, is welcoming the sentence.

She says in a number of cases, paedophiles walk free, because victims get frustrated with the justice system.

But she says she’s proud that Hanniford has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She was addressing a Kiwanis Club of Westmoreland Capital Early Childhood Institution Quiz Competition opening ceremony at the Hotel Commingle in Savanna-la-mar.

Last month, Superintendent Ross Stewart surprised many when she revealed that the majority of high profile child sex abusers are pastors and policemen.

Three senior Ministers of the Moravian Church are currently before the court on charges of carnal abuse.

In the meantime, attorney for Hanniford, Lynden Wellesley, says he’s advised his client to appeal.

He’s reported as saying the sentence is ‘manifestly excessive’.

-30-