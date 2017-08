Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Imad Wasim is happy to play for the same franchise and believes it’s a good squad despite losing big names like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

The Tallawahs’ first match will be against Barbados Trident, in Florida on August 5.

The tournament bowls off with St. Lucia Stars against Trnibago Knight Riders, at the Darren Sammy Stadium, in St. Lucia, today,

