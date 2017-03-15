‘Tambourine Army’ Activist to Appear in Court Today

Co-founder of the Tambourine Army, Latoya Nugent, is to appear in court this morning.

The controversial women’s activist was arrested by the police yesterday. She’s also been charged by the Constabulary’s Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, CTOC.

Nugent spent last night in jail.

Head of CTOC, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, says Ms. Nugent was charged for malicious communication.

ACP Chambers says she could face a sentence of four years for the crime if convicted.

He says CTOC has received more than one complaint against Ms. Nugent.

However, he was unable to say just how many persons have come forward to make complaints about her.

Ms. Nugent has led the ‘Say Their Names Campaign’ which encourages victims of sexual abuse to reveal the name of their abusers.

She’s also infamous for using a tambourine to assault former president of the Moravian Church, Paul Gardner, who’s been subsequently charged with carnal abuse.

The Tambourine Army is gaining prominence for, among other things, its aggressive and militant approach to advocacy. It’s a young organization formed nearly three months now.

Meanwhile, another Co-Founder of the Tambourine Army, Nadeen Spence, says she’s ‘incensed’ by the arrest and charge of Latoya Nugent.

Ms. Spence says the police arrested Ms. Nugent yesterday at her office.

She says the police chose not to arrest Ms. Nugent on Saturday during the group’s march in Half-Way-Tree, St. Andrew to protest the abuse of children and gender-based violence.

Ms. Spence lives and works on the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies.

And the Tambourine Army says their co-founder Latoya Nugent was denied medical attention in police custody yesterday.

In a release issued by the group, its alleged that Nugent was denied medical attention at the Duhaney Park Police station.

The activist group says a friend who visited Nugent noticed her eyes were ‘fixed and she was not moving.’ The group says it was brought to the attention of the police who were watching her.

The group says the police was asked to get medical attention for her. However, the activist group says the friend was told to get her doctor which she did. They say when the doctor arrived, he was denied access to see Nugent.

