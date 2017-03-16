Search
Home Crime and Court Tambourine Army Leader Granted Bail
Latoya-Nugent

Tambourine Army Leader Granted Bail

Mar 16, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Co-founder of the Tambourine Army, Latoya Nugent, has been granted bail.

Nugent’s attorney, Ian Wilkinson, says the police granted her bail in the sum of 100-thousand dollars yesterday.

Nugent was arrested and charged on Tuesday for using a computer for malicious communication.

She was to appear in court yesterday but she was admitted to hospital after falling ill while in custody on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, a number of social media users are expressing support for the controversial women’s activist.

The hashtag #StandingWithStella was the number one trending topic on Twitter for most of yesterday.

Nugent posts on Facebook using the name ‘Stella Gibson’.

And the UK Guardian yesterday published a story about Nugent’s arrests, headlined “Jamaica activist arrested after posting names of alleged sexual predators”

The Guardian says Nugent’s supporters describe her detention as a threat to freedom of speech and have started a GoFundMe campaign for her legal expenses.

In a post on twitter last evening, the Tambourine Army said Nugent has been released from hospital and is showing signs of improvement.

-30-

Previous PostGovt Incentivizing 'Special Early Retirement'

Related articles

Dr Delroy-Gordon-640x425

JCDC Executive Director Dies Suddenly

Mar 16, 2017

bank_fees

MP Mulling Over Court Challenge to Banking Fees for ‘Dormant Accounts’

Mar 16, 2017

Early Retirement

Govt Incentivizing ‘Special Early Retirement’

Mar 16, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS