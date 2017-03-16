Tambourine Army Leader Granted Bail

Co-founder of the Tambourine Army, Latoya Nugent, has been granted bail.

Nugent’s attorney, Ian Wilkinson, says the police granted her bail in the sum of 100-thousand dollars yesterday.

Nugent was arrested and charged on Tuesday for using a computer for malicious communication.

She was to appear in court yesterday but she was admitted to hospital after falling ill while in custody on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, a number of social media users are expressing support for the controversial women’s activist.

The hashtag #StandingWithStella was the number one trending topic on Twitter for most of yesterday.

Nugent posts on Facebook using the name ‘Stella Gibson’.

And the UK Guardian yesterday published a story about Nugent’s arrests, headlined “Jamaica activist arrested after posting names of alleged sexual predators”

The Guardian says Nugent’s supporters describe her detention as a threat to freedom of speech and have started a GoFundMe campaign for her legal expenses.

In a post on twitter last evening, the Tambourine Army said Nugent has been released from hospital and is showing signs of improvement.

-30-