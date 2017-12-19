Search
‘Tarpaulin Killer’s’ Schizophrenia Considered in Sentencing

Dec 18, 2017

The man sentenced to 15 years for killing his Common Law wife and wrapping her body in a tarpaulin last year was schizophrenic.

Thirty-six-year-old, Phillip Brown pleaded guilty on Sentence Reduction day to killing his common-law wife, Kerry-ann Wilson, last year.

Police reports are that he attempted to dispose of the body in a gully close to his apartment complex on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, says schizophrenia was an important factor in him receiving a reduced charge of Manslaughter over Murder.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behaviour and failure to understand what is real.

Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not hear, reduced social engagement and emotional expression.

Brown will be eligible for parole after serving 10-years. His reduced sentence for such a crime raised some eyebrows in the public domain. But speaking on Nationwide@5 last Friday, Ms. Lewelynn says his diminished capacity had to be taken into consideration.

