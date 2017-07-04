Search
Home Latest_MA Govt Moves to Clamp Down on Movement of Illegal Guns
guns-ammo

Govt Moves to Clamp Down on Movement of Illegal Guns

Jul 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is expressing concern that too many criminals are moving across parishes freely with illegal guns.

He says in an effort to reduce the movement of illegal there’ll be more stop and search operations.

He says the top five most wanted illegal guns in the country are linked to some fifty murders across several police divisions.

Minister Montague says these weapons may’ve also been rented.

In the meantime, he’s also reporting a decline in the number of illegal guns and ammunition coming into the country. He’s attributing the reduction to improved surveillance at the nation’s ports of entry.

Minister Montague was speaking yesterday at the handing over ceremony of 30 service vehicles to the Jamaica Constabulary force in St. Andrew.

–30–

Previous PostBEWARE: Corporate Area Thieves Posing as Cab Drivers

Related articles

Boxing-Gloves

Tsetsi Surprised to be Paired with Sakima for Contender Semi-Final

Jul 04, 2017

ja-aus-netball

Two Sunshine Girls Cleared of Disciplinary Charges

Jul 04, 2017

mayberry

Mayberry Signs ‘Lockup Agreement’ Scotia

Jul 04, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS