Govt Moves to Clamp Down on Movement of Illegal Guns

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, is expressing concern that too many criminals are moving across parishes freely with illegal guns.

He says in an effort to reduce the movement of illegal there’ll be more stop and search operations.

He says the top five most wanted illegal guns in the country are linked to some fifty murders across several police divisions.

Minister Montague says these weapons may’ve also been rented.

In the meantime, he’s also reporting a decline in the number of illegal guns and ammunition coming into the country. He’s attributing the reduction to improved surveillance at the nation’s ports of entry.

Minister Montague was speaking yesterday at the handing over ceremony of 30 service vehicles to the Jamaica Constabulary force in St. Andrew.

