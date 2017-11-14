Tavares-Finson & McNally Cop Top Honours in Schools Clay Challenge

Roman Tavares-Finson won the boys’ title, while Kimberley McNally was awarded the girls title for the ATL Automotive Group Schools Clay Challenge.

Tavares-Finson successfully defended the trophy by shooting 49 out of 50 in the main section and 17 out of 18 in the Super Six.

He ended with a combined total of 66 from 68 this year two better than last year.

McNally ended the tournament on 37, same as runner-up Annabelle Chung.

They engaged in the only shoo-off of the day to determine the class champion as well as the female champion.

That was done on station one with each of them having to shoot 6 birds.

Chung dropped one bird early in the round while McNally took out all six birds.

–30–