Taxi Associations Seeking Approval for 50% Hike in Fares

Two taxi associations are seeking approval from the government for a fifty percent fare increase.

On Sunday, the Rout Taxi Association of Jamaica, RTAJ, and the National Council of Taxi Association, NCOTA, made their application to the Transport Ministry.

President of the RTAJ, Sophia Campbell, says members won’t be able to sustain themselves without the fare increase.

Their application comes in the wake of the announcement by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, that there’d be an increase in the Special Consumption Tax on fuel and the cost for motor vehicle licences.

Ms. Campbell says her members are facing hard times.

Sophia Campbell says the groups have also requested a meeting with Transport Minister, Mike Henry, to discuss the proposed fare increase.

-30-