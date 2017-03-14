Search
Home Latest_MA Taxi Associations Seeking Approval for 50% Hike in Fares
TAXI in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Taxi Associations Seeking Approval for 50% Hike in Fares

Mar 14, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Two taxi associations are seeking approval from the government for a fifty percent fare increase.

On Sunday, the Rout Taxi Association of Jamaica, RTAJ, and the National Council of Taxi Association, NCOTA, made their application to the Transport Ministry.

President of the RTAJ, Sophia Campbell, says members won’t be able to sustain themselves without the fare increase.

Their application comes in the wake of the announcement by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, that there’d be an increase in the Special Consumption Tax on fuel and the cost for motor vehicle licences.

Ms. Campbell says her members are facing hard times.

Sophia Campbell says the groups have also requested a meeting with Transport Minister, Mike Henry, to discuss the proposed fare increase.

-30-

Previous Post'NO Constitutional Crisis Looming', says Derrick Smith

Related articles

Trinidad-Cement-Limited

Trading of TCL Shares Suspended

Mar 14, 2017

income-tax

JCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System

Mar 14, 2017

Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen's coach, Michael Dyke speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school on Monday March 30, 2015. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager Elon Parkinson *** Local Caption *** Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen High's coach, Michael Dyke (left), speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school yesterday. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager, Elon Parkinson.

Dyke Confident in Edwin Allen’s Sprinting Strength

Mar 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS