Taxi Operator Charged for Bribing Cop

A taxi operator has been charged for bribing a rank and file member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The 40-year-old taxi operator, Joseph Nickle, was charged by detectives from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA.

Reports are that on October 3, police personnel from the Negril Marine Police seized a vessel along the shoreline of Little Baby Beach in Westmoreland.

It’s alleged that later in October, Nickle visited the Negril Police Station claiming to be the owner.

Upon inspection of the documents presented, the authenticity of the documents was questioned.

Nickle then allegedly offered a Police Sergeant 100 thousand dollars to avoid prosecution and for the release of the vessel.

After making arrangements for the payment the Sergeant reported the matter to the MOCA office in the parish.

Nickle was arrested during a sting operation after he handed the money to the policeman.

He was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney and then charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

He will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court next Tuesday.

–30–