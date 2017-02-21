Search
Taxi Operator Charged for Nile Brown’s Murder

Feb 21, 2017

Twenty-one year old taxi operator Shamar O’meally has been charged with the murder of former employee of Burger King, Nile Brown.

O’meally was charged last night by investigators from the Criminal Investigation Branch. He was pointed out in an identification parade on Saturday.

Both the accused and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with Ms. Brown’s death.

However, O’meally’s girlfriend has been released.

Ms. Brown’s body was found in St. Thomas on Sunday, February 5, after she’d gone missing.

It’s believed that sometime between February 4 and 5, Brown was killed in her apartment in Denham Town, Kingston.

Her body with a wire around her neck was found in a blue barrel in bushes in St. Thomas.

