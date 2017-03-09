‘Teach Boys Early To Respect Women’, Holness

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says boys should be taught respect for women and their ‘physical space’, before they become men.

This, as he’s imploring Jamaicans to play their part in ending violence against women.

Mr. Holness was speaking yesterday at a luncheon at Jamaica House in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Prime Minister says the country must also strive towards making women more financially literate.

He says financial independence will empower them and their communities.

