Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Teach Boys Early To Respect Women’, Holness
PM Holness International Womens Day

‘Teach Boys Early To Respect Women’, Holness

Mar 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says boys should be taught respect for women and their ‘physical space’, before they become men.

This, as he’s imploring Jamaicans to play their part in ending violence against women.

Mr. Holness was speaking yesterday at a luncheon at Jamaica House in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Prime Minister says the country must also strive towards making women more financially literate.

He says financial independence will empower them and their communities.

-30-

Previous PostJamaica High Commission Not Doing Enough for UK Deportees?

Related articles

Pension

JCTU Leaders Insist They’re NOT Against Contributory Govt Pension Scheme

Mar 09, 2017

Arrest Handcuffs

Three Arrested in MOCA Job Scam Crackdown

Mar 09, 2017

Holness-Chinese MOU Parliament

Progress in Relocating Parliamentary Building to Heroes Circle

Mar 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS