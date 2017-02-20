Search
Teachers Association Clashes with Govt over New Pension Scheme Requirement

The government and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, JTA, may be on a collision course over a proposed reform to the Pensions Act.

The reform would see teachers paying five-percent of their gross salaries toward their pensions.

The JTA is unhappy with this and has told teachers to prepare to fight.

JTA President President, Howard Isaacs, says two proposals put forward by his association were rejected.

Mr. Isaacs says the government has given what seems to be the clearest indication that it intends to implement the reform on April 1.

He says the five-percent deduction would create hardship for teachers.

Mr. Isaacs says he’s met with the Vice President of the Joint Confederation Trade Unions regarding the matter.

He says all avenues will be pursued to have the government rethink its position.

