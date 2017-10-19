Search
Teachers’ Negotiation Update: JTA to Receive MOF Letter re Further Talks

Oct 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Jamaica Teachers Association, JTA, will receive a letter from the Ministry of Finance regarding further wage negotiations for the 2017-2019 period later today or tomorrow.

That’s according to State Minister of Finance with responsibility for the public service, Rudyard Spencer.

Yesterday, the JTA urged the Finance Ministry to indicate a date this week when it would recommence negotiations.

In a statement, the JTA said it was concerned about the protracted delay in restarting salary negotiations. It said since it rejected the government’s initial offer in August, it wasn’t re-engaged in further negotiations.

It says this has made teachers restive. But Mr. Spencer says the JTA only rejected the offer verbally in August.

He says the Ministry didn’t receive a rejection in writing until ‘two or three weeks ago’.

–30–

Previous PostTwo Companies Granted Full Cannabis Operating Licenses

