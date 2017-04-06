Teachers Pleased with Phased-In Pension Reform

President of the Jamaica Teachers Association, JTA, Howard Isaacs, says teachers are pleased with the government’s decision to phase in the contributions to their pension scheme.

Teachers and some other public sector workers will now only be required to pay 2.5-percent of their salaries towards their pensions for the first two years.

The implementation date has also moved from April to June 1.

The full 5-percent contribution will become effective in 2019.

Mr. Isaacs says the phased-in approach was arrived at following negotiations with the unions.

Teachers had previously complained that the 5-percent contribution would be too burdensome.

Mr. Isaacs says the new arrangement is more manageable.

