Teachers Submit 2017-2019 Wage Claim

The Jamaica Teacher’s Association has submitted its wage and benefits claim for the 2017 to 2019 contract period to the Ministry of Finance.

JTA President, Howard Isaacs made the announcement in his New Year’s message.

Meanwhile, Mr. Issacs says the JTA is not opposed to the Jamaica Teaching Council, JTC, bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a Council to oversee the certification and discipline of teachers.

And, the JTA President says the Association is also committed to help in the fight against crime.

