Search
Home Evening News Teachers Submit 2017-2019 Wage Claim
WAGES

Teachers Submit 2017-2019 Wage Claim

Jan 03, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The Jamaica Teacher’s Association has submitted its wage and benefits claim for the 2017 to 2019 contract period to the Ministry of Finance.

JTA President, Howard Isaacs made the announcement in his New Year’s message.

Meanwhile, Mr. Issacs says the JTA is not opposed to the Jamaica Teaching Council, JTC, bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a Council to oversee the certification and discipline of teachers.

And, the JTA President says the Association is also committed to help in the fight against crime.

–30–

Previous PostGunmen Murder 81yr old JP

Related articles

crime-scene-gun

Gunmen Murder 81yr old JP

Jan 03, 2017

intel

Security Ministry to Pump Resources into JCF Intelligence Network

Jan 03, 2017

National Stadium Pool

National Swimmers Poised for Big Year

Jan 03, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History