Team Brown-Burke Brimming with Confidence Ahead of Sunday’s Run-Off in SW St Andrew

Spokesperson for Angela Brown-Burke’s campaign team, Venesha Phillips is expressing supreme confidence that she will be the People’s National Party’s next constituency representative for South West St. Andrew.

In an interview last evening on Nationwide @5, Ms. Phillips also confirmed that former Prime Minister and MP for the constituency, Portia Simpson Miller, has been on the ground campaigning for Mrs. Brown Burke. But a spokesperson for Councillor Audrey Smith Facey — Mrs. Brown Burke’s challenger — believes the people of South West St. Andrew are already looking beyond Mrs. Simpson Miller.

Mrs. Simpson Miller, the former President of the PNP, has followed up her endorsement of Mrs. Brown Burke by campaigning with her in South West St. Andrew. It is support, which Venesha Phillips says excites the campaign team of Mrs. Brown Burke.

In last evening’s interview with Cliff Hughes and Patria Kaye Aarons, Ms. Phillips says she’s jubilated and believes Mrs. Brown Brown’s victory is a ‘done deal’.

She confirmed Mrs. Simpson Miller has been campaigning in the constituency since Monday.

Still, the campaign of Councillor Smith Facey remains upbeat. They’re not convinced Mrs. Simpson Miller’s support for Mrs. Brown Burke means she’ll win.

In fact, they believe it could present a difficulty. Former MP, Heather Robinson, spoke on behalf of the Smith Facey campaign in last evening’s interview.

She also believes the constituents of South West St. Andrew aren’t fixated on Mrs. Simpson Miller.

Approximately 1900 delegates are eligible to vote in Sunday’s selection conference. Voting will begin at 10:00 AM and end at 4:00 PM.

It’s a local election in a single constituency but it’s somehow taken on a bigger stature and will be keenly watched.

