Teen Boy Found Murdered Near Heroes Circle

Jan 26, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

A thirteen year old boy was found this morning with his hands bound and what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

The child’s body was found near Heroes Circle in Kingston this morning.

He’s Roshane Smith, of Duke Street in Kingston.

Head of the Kingston Central police division, Superintendent Wilfred Campbell made the disclosure in an interview with Nationwide News this morning.

Superintendent Campbell says the body was found around 7 this morning.

He says investigators are still processing the scene.

We’ll have more on this developing story in subsequent newscasts.

