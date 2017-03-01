Teen Charged with Murder following Birthday Party Stabbing

The 16-year-old girl accused of killing another teen girl at a birthday party, has been charged with murder.

That’s according to Head of the Hanover Police, Deputy Superintendent Artel Coley.

She’s to go before the Hanover Parish Court on Friday.

In the meantime Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon Harrison, says the teenager was interviewed in the presence of her mother and an attorney.

The deceased is 16 year-old Shaniekey Brown, also known as Ribbon.

She was a student of Merlene Ottey High School in Hanover.

Reports are that at about 10:00 Sunday night, both girls were at a party in the community of Johnson Town, Hanover when an altercation developed between them.

It’s reported that the accused left the party and returned with a knife, which she used to stab Brown.

Mrs. Gordon Harrison says her office will monitor the case due to the nature of the allegations.

