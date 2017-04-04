Teen Girl in Custody following Gun Seizure

Two persons including a 16-year old girl, are in custody after a firearm was seized by police in downtown, Kingston this morning.

Head of the Kingston Central Police, Superintendent Warren Campbell, says the teen was spotted at the corner of Luke Lane and Charles Street at about 10 this morning, acting suspiciously.

He says the police stopped and searched the child.

They reportedly found a Smith and Wesson firearm with 16 rounds of ammunition in her bag.

Superintendent Campbell says the child is a student, but she wasn’t wearing a school uniform at the time of the incident.

He says that incident led to the arrest of another person close by.

But the Superintendent refused to give further details about the other incident.

He says the teen is expected to be charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

