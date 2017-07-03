Search
TEF

TEF Soon to be Redefined?

Jul 03, 2017

The role of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, and its Board may soon be redefined.

That’s according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith.

She was answering questions last week from Chairman of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, Dr. Wykeham McNeill.

TEF projects were originally funded through an accrual system where revenue went directly to it.

However, those revenues now go to the Consolidated Fund, requiring the TEF to request funding for its budget.

Dr. Mcneill says the changes leave little for the TEF and its Board to manage.

Ms. Griffith says the Tourism Ministry is considering making the TEF manage the tourism linkages operations.

However, Dr. McNeill says the Ministry of Finance and the Public Sector Transformation Unit, PSTU, are now in discussions regarding the TEF and it’s functions.

