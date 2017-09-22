“Tek Sleep Mark Death!” – McKenzie Urges Jamaica to Prepare for Disasters

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is warning Jamaicans to be prepared, in case a hurricane or another disaster strikes the island.

Mr. Mckenzie says St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas and parts of St. Catherine and St. Ann, are on the government’s radar for disaster risks.

He says the government is providing funds for elected representatives to have disaster sensitization programmes in those parishes.

Minister McKenzie’s comments come as two major hurricanes– Irma and Maria– have left a trail of death and disaster in several islands of the Caribbean including Dominica, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister McKenzie says Jamaica remains on standby to assist those islands with disaster relief.

