Search
Home Latest_MA “Tek Sleep Mark Death!” – McKenzie Urges Jamaica to Prepare for Disasters

“Tek Sleep Mark Death!” – McKenzie Urges Jamaica to Prepare for Disasters

Sep 22, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is warning Jamaicans to be prepared, in case a hurricane or another disaster strikes the island.

Mr. Mckenzie says St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas and parts of St. Catherine and St. Ann, are on the government’s radar for disaster risks.

He says the government is providing funds for elected representatives to have disaster sensitization programmes in those parishes.

Minister McKenzie’s comments come as two major hurricanes– Irma and Maria– have left a trail of death and disaster in several islands of the Caribbean including Dominica, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister McKenzie says Jamaica remains on standby to assist those islands with disaster relief.

–30–

Previous Post'The Time for Action on Climate Change is Now' - Johnson-Smith

Related articles

Westmoreland Police Seize $3million worth of Compressed Ganja

Sep 22, 2017

Police Arrest Two Suspected Serial Rapists

Sep 22, 2017

Save Cockpit Country Petition Online after Concerns of Compromise

Sep 22, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS