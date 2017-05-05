Tempers Flare in Senate amid Opposition Calls for Danville Walker’s Resignation

Tempers flared in the Senate on Friday when Opposition Senator, Lambert Brown, was reprimanded by Senate President, Tom Tavares-Finson.

The reprimand came after Mr. Brown used his contribution to the debate on the National Service Corps bill to call for the resignation of Danville Walker from all state boards.

Senator Brown told the Senate that Mr. Walker’s recent conviction for breaching the Contractor General’s Act while he was Commissioner of Customs means Walker should resign from all state Boards.

Lawyers for Mr. Walker have filed a notice of appeal of his conviction.

Senator Tavares Finson told Mr. Brown that he has breached parliamentary convention and Section 35, sub-section 2, of the standing orders which says a member should not refer to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending.

Brown and Tavares-Finson clashed further when the Opposition Senator repeated his call for Mr. Walker to step aside.

Senator Tavares-Finson encouraged Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Mark Golding to rein in his Opposition colleague.

