Tempers Flare in Senate over Rejected Prison Deal

There was tension in the Senate today when Opposition Senators criticized the Government’s decision to reject the prison deal.

Senate President, Tom Tavares Finson, intervened when Senator Lambert Brown accused the Government of being reckless for not accepting it.

Minister Johnson-Smith declined to provide Opposition Senator Wentworth Skeffrey with details of talks between the Holness administration and the UK regarding the deal.

Senator Johnson Smith commented that Senator Skeffrey was grandstanding when he told her to ‘cut the crap’.

Senators KD Knight, and Lambert Brown objected to the Foreign Minister’s use of the word grandstanding to describe Senator Skeffrey’s remarks.

Senate President Tavares Finson responded by chastising Senator Skeffrey for the use of unparliamentary language.

