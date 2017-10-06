Ten Chinese Nationals Robbed of Over $1m

Nationwide News understands the Police have launched a high-level investigation after ten Chinese nationals employed by a multi-national corporation were this week robbed of more than $1-million by armed men.

The robbers also made off with a number of electronic devices.

The Chinese nationals are employed by ZTE Corporation which operates on Paddington Terrace in St. Andrew.

ZTE Corporation is a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions.

It’s understood that at approximately 9:00 o’clock on Tuesday night, five gunmen entered the premises on Paddington Terrace which houses ZTE’s office.

The gunmen held up the Chinese nationals who’re employed to the corporation.

Fifteen laptop computers were taken by the gunmen along with a dozen high-end mobile phones.

Head of the Police Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay has confirmed the incident.

Superintendent Lindsay says the Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

ZTE corporations helps companies, including Digicel Jamaica in building towers across Jamaica among other operational activities.

The company has a network of operators across 140 countries and delivers products and business solutions.

Superintendent Lindsay says the employees were not harmed. She says the five gunmen are still at large.

— 30 —