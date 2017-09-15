Ten in Custody following ‘Major Firearm & Ammunition Seizure’

The police say they’ve taken 10 people into custody following what they’re describing as major firearm and ammunition seizure in Cambridge, in St. James this morning.

The police say five firearms— including a high-powered rifle – a large quantity of ammunition and several lead sheets were seized on Ducketts Road.

A statement this afternoon from the police says officers from the Lottery Scam Task Force and the Mobile Reserve conducted multiple raids in Cambridge, resulting in the seizure.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay is the Head of the Police Corporate Communications Unit.

She says the police were still conducting follow-up operations in the area.

In the meantime, the police say the identities of those taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

