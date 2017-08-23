Textbooks Increase by 6% Ahead of Back to School Shopping

The Consumer Affairs Commission, CAC, is reporting a six percent increase in average textbook prices islandwide.

It says price and availability data on 133 popular textbooks were obtained from 95 retailers islandwide.

This is 19 more than the number of outlets surveyed last year.

The books surveyed covered seventeen subject areas spanning secondary, primary and infant level textbooks.

The Commission says islandwide, infant school texts increased by an average 7 percent or approximately 74 dollars.

Primary school texts increased by an average 5 percent or approximately $74.

As it relates to Grade 7-9 texts, there was an average increase of approximately 10 percent or $245.

In addition to inflation which stands at just under 5.5-percent, the CAC says the cost of texts could’ve been impacted by revisions in content, changes in the materials used during production, the location of the outlet and availability.

The CAC says since the last survey in July 2016, the Jamaican dollar has undergone further depreciation against its major counterparts, losing 2 percent of its value when compared to the US dollar and 1 percent to the British Pound.

The Commission is encouraging parents and guardians to shop around to get the best price possible.

–30–