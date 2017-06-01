Search
Taxes Calculation

The Top Performing Taxes

May 31, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The imposition of the tax on health insurance and increases in petrol and property taxes were the revenue measures most felt by taxpayers in the first quarter of 2017.

This was revealed by President of the Jamaica Conference Board, Larry Watson. He was speaking during the release of the first quarter Business and Consumer Confidence Indices yesterday.

Mr. Watson says taxes on motor vehicles has less of an impact. He says the survey results reveal persons aren’t expecting taxes to be imposed on them abruptly.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Market Research Services Limited, Don Anderson, says the increase in the tax threshold to $1.5-million will not have a major impact on consumers’ spending plans.

Don Anderson was speaking at the release of the first quarter business and consumer confidence indices at the Spanish Court Hotel in St. Andrew yesterday.

–30–

Previous PostDriver in Custody After 9-yr-old Killed in Crash

