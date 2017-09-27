Search
Home Sports 'The Wasp' Using Martinez Fight as Confidence Booster

‘The Wasp’ Using Martinez Fight as Confidence Booster

Sep 27, 2017

Jamaica’s Michael “The Wasp” Gardener, says his welterweight boxing contest against Panamanian Marcus Martinez is to test his readiness for a title fight.

Gardener and Martinez will clash in a ten round fight in Panama on Saturday.

