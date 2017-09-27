‘The Wasp’ Using Martinez Fight as Confidence Booster

Jamaica’s Michael “The Wasp” Gardener, says his welterweight boxing contest against Panamanian Marcus Martinez is to test his readiness for a title fight.
Gardener and Martinez will clash in a ten round fight in Panama on Saturday.
–30–
Alrick SwabySep 27, 2017