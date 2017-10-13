Third Escapee from Linstead Lockup Recaptured

Police have recaptured a third man who escaped from the Linstead lock-up on Wednesday.

He is 28-year-old Ezroy Cohen of Banbury, Linstead, St. Catherine.

He’s charged with Burglary and Rape. He was nabbed while attempting to board a taxi in the Linstead town centre at about 11:50 last night.

Cohen is among six men who escaped from the Linstead Lock-up on Wednesday, October 11.

Another escapee was also captured yesterday morning at about 7:30 in the Banbury district.

Three escapees are still on the run.

They are:

1. Shane Wellington, of Cassava Pond, Ewarton in St. Catherine.

He is charged with murder and frequents Ewarton and Breadnut Hill in St. Ann, Twenty-four-year-old Damion Daley of Banbury Linstead is also still at large.

He is charged with Arson and 29-year-old Anthony Jarrett, of Mountain Pass, Linstead and Church Pen, Old Harbour in St. Catherine.

He is charged with murder.

The Police are renewing their appeal for these men to turn themselves.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Linstead Police at 985-2285, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

–30–