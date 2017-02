Elaine Thompson says despite her good showing at the recent Birmingham Grand Prix, there’s still some work to be done on the first half of her race.

Thompson set a world leading 6.98 seconds to win the women’s 60-metres.

Jamaican sprint legend, Merlene Ottey holds the national record of 6.96 seconds, which she set in 1992. Thompson shares the joint second fastest time with compatriot, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

–30–