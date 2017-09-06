Thousands of ‘Dreamers’ Threatened with Deportation as Trump Moves to End DACA

US President Donald Trump is moving to end an immigration programme that protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented persons who illegally entered the country as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, programme was launched under the Obama-Administration in 2012.

The programme protects about 800,000 qualified undocumented workers, or so called Dreamers, from deportation.

It allowed them to gain work and study permits to remain in the US.

In a statement today, US Attorney General, Jeff Sessions said the government will not be accepting new applications after today.

Persons already benefiting from the programme will not be affected for at least six months.

In a statement after DACA was rescinded, President Trump says he’s not in favour of punishing children for the actions of their parents. But he says America is the ‘nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.’

In a statement posted to his page on social media site, Facebook, former president Barack Obama says the Trump-Administration made a ‘political decision’. He says it’s ‘wrong’ to target Dreamers and it’s ‘self-defeating’ to the country.

–30–