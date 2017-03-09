Search
Home Crime and Court Three Arrested in MOCA Job Scam Crackdown
Arrest Handcuffs

Three Arrested in MOCA Job Scam Crackdown

Mar 09, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Police arrested three women and a man this morning, who they believe were involved in an overseas job scam.

The suspects are from Spanish Town, St Catherine and Mount Pleasant, Manchster.

They were arrested as part of an ongoing operation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Task Force, MOCA and other members of the security forces.

The police say they received a report last November, of people posing as employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The people were said to be fleecing unsuspecting persons out of money by promising jobs overseas.

MOCA’s Director of Investigations, Senior Superintendant Dean Taylor, says persons seeking jobs through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Overseas Employment Programme are not required to pay for the service.

He’s encouraging persons who were scammed to contact MOCA.

— 30 —

Previous PostJCTU Leaders Insist They're NOT Against Contributory Govt Pension Scheme

Related articles

Pension

JCTU Leaders Insist They’re NOT Against Contributory Govt Pension Scheme

Mar 09, 2017

Holness-Chinese MOU Parliament

Progress in Relocating Parliamentary Building to Heroes Circle

Mar 09, 2017

A sign for Moody's Corp. is shown Aug. 13, 2010 in New York. Moody's Investors Service is a credit rating agency. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Moody’s Downgrades Barbados Credit Rating

Mar 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS