Three Convicted for Illegal Possession of 18 Guns and 4000 Rounds

Three men have been convicted for illegal possession of 18 firearms and over four-thousand rounds of ammunition.

The men, Kirk Smith, Basil Owen Walters and Richard Mitchell, were prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and found guilty on all twenty counts of their indictments.

The men will be sentenced on November 17, 2017.

The charges relate to an incident which took place in July 2013.

The crown led evidence that police, at some time after 12:15 pm, observed a blue Toyota Hiace bus along the Blueberry Hill in Portland.

Police stepped into the road and gave the driver, accused Kirk Smith, a signal to stop, which he disobeyed.

The police team immediately gave chase.

During the chase, it was observed that a bucket was thrown from the left side of the vehicle onto the roadway.

The bucket was retrieved by a member of the police team.

The driver of the bus was eventually stopped.

The officers approached the bus and instructed the three accused and another male passenger to exit the vehicle.

The four were searched and nothing incriminating found.

However, upon inspection of the vehicle police discovered two shotguns and five revolvers.

While the search was in progress, a member of the police team returned with the bucket that had been thrown from the bus revealing eleven firearms and assorted ammunition.

The men were subsequently charged on July 20, 2013, for the offenses of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

–30–