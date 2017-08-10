Three Cops Interviewed in Connection with Kidnapping & Extortion Allegations

Three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are to be interviewed this week over allegations of kidnapping and extortion.

That’s according to Head of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey.

He says the police members are still in custody as the police continue their investigation.

They’re expected to be charged with various offences.

Allegations are that the three searched a teenaged boy on the weekend and found an illegal gun.

It’s further alleged that they then took the boy to an undisclosed location where they reportedly demanded 2-million dollars from his family for his release.

A report was made to the Santa Cruz Police Station in St Elizabeth.

A sting operation was set up in Whithorn, Westmoreland and the money packaged to be handed over to the police personnel.

It’s understood that the accused JCF members became suspicious when moves were made to hand over the package and so they took the boy to the Whithorn Police Station.

The boy was not charged.

–30–