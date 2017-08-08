Three Cops Nabbed in Kidnapping & Extortion Sting

Nationwide News understands that three members of the Constabulary Force have been arrested and are facing possible criminal charges including kidnapping and extortion.

Allegations are that the Police personnel searched a 14-year-old boy on the weekend and found an illegal gun.

It’s further alleged that they then took the boy to an undisclosed location where they reportedly demanded $2-million from his family for his release.

A report was made to the Santa Cruz Police Station in St Elizabeth.

A sting operation was set up in Whithorn, Westmoreland and the money packaged to be handed over to the Police personnel.

It’s understood that the accused JCF members became suspicious when moves were made to hand over the package and so they took the boy to the Whithorn Police Station. The boy was not charged.

It’s understood that the police personnel have been disarmed, taken off frontline duty, and taken into custody. Their phones were also seized. They’re facing possible charges of extortion, kidnapping and other offences.

The sting operation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Branch, CIB.

Investigators from the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime branch, CTOC are also probing the matter.

