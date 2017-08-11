Three Cops Slapped with Kidnapping Charges

Three police constables accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old boy in Westmoreland last week have been charged.

They’ve been charged with kidnapping, extortion, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They were charged last evening. They’re to appear in court next Wednesday.

Head of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, confirmed the charges in an interview with our news centre last night. He says the constables are attached to the Westmoreland Operation Support Team. He declined to name them but says the police force will not condone corruption among its members.

The three constables were reportedly arrested during a sting operation in St Elizabeth on Sunday. It’s alleged that they kidnapped the 15-year-old boy and demanded $2-million in ransom from his parents.

The matter was reported to the Police High Command and the policemen were held and the boy rescued.

